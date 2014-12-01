FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabriel says German govt does not expect to acquire E.ON assets
December 1, 2014

Gabriel says German govt does not expect to acquire E.ON assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that he did not believe the government would end up having to acquire power generation assets that utility group E.ON plans to spin off as part of a radical reorganisation.

Asked whether he thought Berlin might be forced to buy up some of these assets in the event that other investors did not come forward, he replied: “No”.

He said the hope was that the conventional power side of E.ON’s business would acquire stakes in other companies as part of a consolidation of the sector.

Gabriel added that E.ON was simply taking a necessary step in light of a growing share of renewable energy - now near 30 percent - in Germany’s grid.

Gabriel’s ministry is also responsible for energy issues and is overseeing the country’s “Energiewende” transition from nuclear and conventional power supplies to renewables. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
