Shanghai Electric Power says in contact with E.ON over Italy assets
December 3, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai Electric Power says in contact with E.ON over Italy assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Electric Power said on Wednesday it was in preliminary contact with top German utility E.ON over the possible purchase of its Italian assets.

E.ON, whose market value has plunged by nearly three quarters since 2008 on the back of a sluggish European economy, is in the middle of a massive restructuring that will see it splitting its business in two to focus on renewable energies.

Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom and Kazunori Takada, Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in MILAN and Maria Sheahan in FRANKFURT; Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Stephen Coates

