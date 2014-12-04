Shanghai Electric Power in contact with E.ON over $185 mln coal assets

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai Electric Power said late on Thursday it was in preliminary contact with E.ON over the possible purchase of the German utility’s Italian coal assets, which the Chinese firm said were worth 150 million euros ($186 million).

Shanghai Electric said on Wednesday it was in contact with E.ON over its Italian assets, but did not give details.

It said in a statement on Thursday that formal negotiations had not been launched and the talks had not reached the due dilligence stage. E.ON is in the middle of a restructuring that will see it split its business in two to focus on renewable energy.