UPDATE 1-E.ON has a buyer for its stake in Latvian gas firm

RIGA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s E.ON has found a buyer for its 47.2 percent stake in Lavian gas utility Latvijas Gaze, relieving the government from the need to step in, the Baltic country’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

Latvijas Gaze, which operates the region’s only undeground gas storage, has a monopoly to transport and to sell natural gas, but the government plans to split the utility to meet European Union rules.

Russia’s Gazprom, which supplies all natural gas to the Baltic state, has a 34 percent stake in the utility, while Latvian gas trader Itera Latvija owns another 16 percent.

Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma told LNT television the government was no longer considering buying the stake as E.ON had found a buyer which seemed to be acceptable.

“There is a buyer, which, as much as is known, might be acceptable,” Straujuma said.

She declined to reveal the buyer’s name or any other details, but sources familiar with the sales process told Reuters that infrastructure investment fund Marguerite was a potential buyer.

Juris Savickis, the chief executive of Itera Latvija who met with the fund’s representatives earlier in February, told Latvian weekly Ir that the fund was ready to buy.

“They are ready to buy (E.ON’s stake), I’ve got that impression,” Savickis was quoted as saying.

The Luxembourg-headquartered fund has declined to comment, while E.ON was not immediately available. Latvia’s economy ministry also declined to comment.

Latvian officials have previously said the price of over 200 million euros ($227 million) asked by E.ON for the stake was too high for the government.

E.ON’s stake in Latvijas Gaze is worth around 175 million euros at current market prices, according to Reuters calculations.

The German utility has already sold its stakes in Latvian, Estonian and Finnish gas utilities as part of ongoing divestments in Europe.