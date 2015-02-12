FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON, Japan's Mitsui strike LNG transport deal
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

E.ON, Japan's Mitsui strike LNG transport deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - E.ON has struck a deal with Japanese shipping group Mitsui OSK Lines LTD (MOL) to transport liquefied natural gas from the United States, the German utility said in a statement on Thursday.

Running over 20 years, the shipping agreement includes capacity of up to two LNG vessels transporting about 800,000 tonnes of LNG from U.S. Gulf projects per year, including the planned terminal near Freeport, Texas, E.ON said.

It said the deal would “serve its regasification capacities in Europe and globally optimise its growing LNG portfolio”, adding the vessels were expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.