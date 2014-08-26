FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON bets on wind power for renewable profit surge
August 26, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

E.ON bets on wind power for renewable profit surge

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s top utility E.ON expects its renewable business to thrive in the coming years as it banks on wind power investments at home and abroad to pay off, the board member in charge of the unit said.

“Renewable energy profits will rise. We’re investing in the business so we expect earnings to grow,” Mike Winkel told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, adding that the share of renewable energy in total group profit would get bigger.

Winkel said the group aimed to further expand its renewable portfolio in Europe as well as in the United States, where almost a quarter of the group’s renewable capacity is located. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

