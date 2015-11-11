UPDATE 3-E.ON's $8.9 bln writedown shows spin-off challenges

* 8.3 bln euro impairment on generation, E&P assets

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest utility E.ON announced an 8.3 billion euro ($8.9 billion) writedown on the value of its power plants and oil and gas business on Wednesday, showing the challenges facing the assets ahead of their planned spin-off next year.

The writedown, equivalent to nearly half of E.ON’s entire stock market value, drove the company to its biggest quarterly net loss since its creation in 2000.

Germany’s traditional power companies have been hammered by a surge in renewable energy, plunging wholesale electricity prices and the country’s plans to abandon nuclear power.

As a response, E.ON last year announced plans to spin off its energy trading, oil and gas activities and most of its power generation next year into a new company called Uniper, to focus on renewables, networks and services - the only European utility to take such a drastic step so far.

“The massive impairments booked by the group during this quarter ... clearly confirm a massive change in mid- to long-term assumptions,” Bryan Garnier analyst Xavier Caroen wrote in a note to clients, keeping a “neutral” rating on E.ON shares.

“We remain cautious and continue to believe it is too early at this stage to play the ‘recovery phase’ on E.ON.”

However, E.ON’s shares were up 3.4 percent to 9.484 euros at 1140 GMT, reversing Tuesday’s losses, with some traders hoping the worst could be over for a company that also reported core profit - excluding the impairments - above expectations.

“Investors are hoping that the mega-writedown spells the end for the purge ahead of the spin-off,” a trader said. “After yesterday’s losses it’s all about looking ahead today.”

E.ON posted a third-quarter net loss of 7.2 billion euros, the biggest since its creation from the merger of VEBA and VIAG in 2000, and giving a loss of 6.1 billion for the first nine months of the year.

Apart from the industry crisis, E.ON has also been hit by concerns whether it has set aside enough money to dismantle its German nuclear plants.

The company had originally hoped to include those plants in Uniper, but dropped that plan in September due to political resistance, leading some industry watchers to question the whole spin-off plan, particularly given E.ON’s lowly market valuation.

The stock is down more than a third since the break-up was announced last November, lagging a 4.5 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index. At 4.9 times, its enterprise value to core earnings (EBITDA) multiple is more than a fifth below the industry average.

“The question is whether a spin-off at below 10 euros makes sense at all,” a person familiar with the plans told Reuters. “The massive net loss shows that there is little reason to be optimistic.”