E.ON sells central European power forward at above-market prices

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON has made forward sales of its central European power production at above-market prices for most of the next two years, but it faces power generation losses once the contracts expire, slides showed on Wednesday.

The slides, prepared by the company for an analysts’ call following the release of first-quarter earnings, showed it achieved prices of about 39 euros ($44.44) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for 2016 power, around 33 euros/MWh for 2017 and about 27 euros/MWh for 2018.

Thomson Reuters wholesale market data on Wednesday showed the price of German 2017 baseload power at 24.05 euros , with power for 2018 delivery at 24.04 euros .

European generators hedge future production to lock in prices while traders track hedging ratios to assess the size of volumes already tied up with counterparties.

Once current contracts expire, the company will post losses on conventional power from coal, gas and nuclear generation, because of depressed wholesale power prices due to oversupply and competition from renewable energy.

E.ON reported core earnings (EBITDA) at its E.ON Global Commodities (EGC) arm, a barometer of health for European wholesale energy markets, rose by 587 million euros in the first quarter to 754 billion, citing a one-off price-cutting deal for gas purchases and operational improvements. ($1 = 0.8776 euros)