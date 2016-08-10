FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

E.ON CEO concerned about events in Turkey, no plans to exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON has no plans to exit its business in Turkey at the moment, its chief executive told reporters on Wednesday, but added he was concerned about current developments in the country.

"I hope that Turkey will remain a reliable partner for Europe. The stability of this emerging country is an important prerequisite for our long-term involvement there," Johannes Teyssen said, referring to a failed coup last month.

E.ON holds 50 percent of Turkish energy group Enerjisa, a joint venture with conglomerate Sabanci, which employs about 9,000 in staff and has about 9 million customers in the country. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

