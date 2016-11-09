Telefonica Deutschland CEO calls for debate on data privacy in Germany
BERLIN, Nov 9 Telefonica Deutschland's chief executive called for a debate about data privacy in Germany and said he was looking into ways to monetise customer data.
FRANKFURT Nov 9 German energy group E.ON will keep expanding its renewable business in the Unites States, its chief financial officer told journalists, adding it was too early to assess the impact Donald Trump's election win would have.
"It is an attractive market," Michael Sen said on Wednesday, adding the company had assets worth 4 billion euros ($4.42 billion) there, mostly wind parks.
($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BERLIN, Nov 9 Telefonica Deutschland's chief executive called for a debate about data privacy in Germany and said he was looking into ways to monetise customer data.
LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Public sector debt has given little more than a shrug to Donald Trump's unexpected election as US president on Wednesday.
LONDON, Nov 9 European shares fell on Wednesday after Republican nominee and political outsider Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, bringing uncertainty that roiled global markets.