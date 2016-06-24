FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Uniper CEO affirms company must restructure, shed costs, jobs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Uniper CEO affirms company must restructure, shed costs, jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 24 (Reuters) - Uniper, the power plant and energy trading business being spun off by Germany's biggest utility E.ON, reiterated that it needed to shed jobs and assets if it was to remain viable, its Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer said.

"We must and will do whatever we can in order to persist in a competitive environment," Schaefer told journalists late on Thursday. "We must lower costs, slim down operations and sell assets."

He did not rule out that the measures could include forced layoffs, but said those would be carried out in an as much socially acceptable way as possible.

About 53 percent of Uniper, which includes nuclear, coal- and gas-fired power plants and energy trading, will be spun off in the autumn.

Existing shareholders will receive one Uniper share for every 10 E.ON shares they own. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.