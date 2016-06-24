Uniper CEO affirms company must restructure, shed costs, jobs

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 24 (Reuters) - Uniper, the power plant and energy trading business being spun off by Germany's biggest utility E.ON, reiterated that it needed to shed jobs and assets if it was to remain viable, its Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer said.

"We must and will do whatever we can in order to persist in a competitive environment," Schaefer told journalists late on Thursday. "We must lower costs, slim down operations and sell assets."

He did not rule out that the measures could include forced layoffs, but said those would be carried out in an as much socially acceptable way as possible.

About 53 percent of Uniper, which includes nuclear, coal- and gas-fired power plants and energy trading, will be spun off in the autumn.

Existing shareholders will receive one Uniper share for every 10 E.ON shares they own. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Maria Sheahan)