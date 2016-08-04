FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-E.ON flags potential writedowns on power plant unit Uniper
August 4, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-E.ON flags potential writedowns on power plant unit Uniper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* E.ON says there might be a need for writedowns

* Uniper market cap seen at 5 bln eur vs 15.5 bln net book value

* E.ON to spin off 53 percent of Uniper in September (Recasts, adds fresh comment from E.ON)

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - E.ON may book writedowns related to Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit it plans to spin off in September, a spokesman said, in what could potentially trigger the utility's third net loss in as many years.

"We have already made clear at our capital markets day in April that Uniper will be recognised in our books according to its market value and that there might be a need to correct its value," a spokesman for E.ON, Germany's largest utility, said.

E.ON is planning to spin off more than 53 percent of Uniper -- which employs 14,000 people and owns hydroelectric, coal- and gas-fired power stations, energy trading as well as stakes in gas fields and pipelines -- in September.

The E.ON spokesman said Uniper had to be valued according to its market price following the listing, which analysts reckon will give the unit a market capitalisation of about 5 billion euros ($5.57 billion).

This would be much lower than the 15.5 billion euro net book value for Uniper E.ON cited in its spin-off report in April, increasing the risk of billions of euros of writedowns and a potential net loss, German business daily Handelsblatt reported.

Charges related to its power plants already caused E.ON, which is scheduled to publish first-half results on Aug. 10, to book net losses for the past two years. Analysts, on average, expect a net profit of 1.39 billion euros for 2016. ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Alexander Smith and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
