E.ON says has commissioned new U.S. wind, solar installations
December 18, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

E.ON says has commissioned new U.S. wind, solar installations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON said on Thursday it has commissioned two large-scale renewable energy projects in the U.S., strengthening its position in a growth market.

It said it has started commercial production at the 211 megawatt (MW) Grandview I wind farm 26 miles east of Amarillo, Texas, in a joint venture with GE Energy Financial Services.

In addition it has also taken on stream a new 18 MW solar unit at the Fort Huachuca plant in southern Arizona, in partnership with Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and the U.S. Army Energy Initiatives Task Force (ETIF). TEP will own and operate the project and supply power under a long-term contract.

It did not give costs or precise start-up dates.

E.ON earlier this month announced a bold plan to spin off its conventional power plant segment, leaving it to concentrate on a portfolio of distribution grids and renewable business as well as end-customer services.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Kirsti Knolle

