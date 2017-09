April 7 (Reuters) - E-therapeutics Plc

* Daniel Elger has resigned as chief financial officer and a director of e-therapeutics plc with immediate effect

* Announcement concerning succession will be made at appropriate time

* In interim, e-therapeutics' finances will be managed by Paul Stockdale