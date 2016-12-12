FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E2V Technologies says agrees on terms of Teledyne Tech offer
December 12, 2016 / 7:47 AM / 8 months ago

E2V Technologies says agrees on terms of Teledyne Tech offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Imaging sensor provider E2V Technologies Plc said on Monday that it had agreed on the terms of an all-cash takeover offer from U.S. firm Teledyne Technologies Inc .

The company, which makes sensors for cameras and radio frequency generators for various industries, said Teledyne offered 275 pence each per E2V share, a premium of 48 percent to the U.K.-based company's closing price on Friday.

E2V said Teledyne had received acceptances from about 45 percent of E2V shareholders, and said its board supported the offer. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

