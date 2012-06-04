FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EA offers chunk of struggling "Star Wars" for free
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

EA offers chunk of struggling "Star Wars" for free

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 4 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc plans to offer a big chunk of its online game “Star Wars: The Old Republic” for free, hoping to breathe life into a title that has floundered since its December launch.

Starting July, the company will offer 15 “levels” free to users, meaning gamers will be able to join and play the beginning phases of the massively multiplayer role-playing game without paying.

EA has poured more money and firepower into the spinoff of the blockbuster sci-fi movie franchise than any other game in its history. Wall Street is watching to see if the game can succeed and bring EA steady subscription-based revenues for years to come.

But the company announced last month it had lost 400,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, dealing a blow to its efforts to sustain growth and sending shares reeling.

EA had been hoping to take on its biggest rival, Activision Blizzard Inc, which had more than 10 million subscribers, to “World of Warcraft” last quarter.

“Warcraft” is the 7-year-old Internet game that re-energized the market and is Activision’s most profitable franchise. It only recently opened up its starting levels to gamers for free.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.