UPDATE 1-Kenya's East African Breweries raises H1 dividend by a third

NAIROBI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s East African Breweries raised its interim dividend by a third to 2 shillings per share after announcing a surge in first-half profit on Thursday.

The beer maker, which is controlled by Britain’s Diageo , said its after-tax profit from ongoing operations rose 16 percent to 5.5 billion shillings ($54 million) in the first half, which ended on Dec. 31.

It booked a gain from the sale of its glass-making business, boosting total profit 67 percent from a year earlier to 7.7 billion shillings, it said in a statement posted on its website.

Charles Ireland, the group’s chief executive, said sales growth in some key markets including Kenya had helped it deal with the challenges of weaker currencies in East Africa.

Sales in Kenya, its biggest market, jumped 22 percent by value, mainly due to a rebound in its Senator Keg beer. The beer, which is sold in mugs from barrels in bars, is aimed at the low end of the market.

Sales of Senator Keg shot up after the company reached an unspecified agreement with the government over taxes. In 2013, the government had slapped duty on Senator Keg, previously exempt from excise duties, sending its price up 60 percent to 40 shillings per mug and hammering sales.

Consumption of sprits also went up in Kenya in July-December 2015, the company said.

Sales growth in Kenya helped offset flat sales in Uganda and Tanzania by value as well as a drop in exports to markets such as South Sudan where they were hit by the conflict there.

East African Breweries also benefited from a 38 percent drop in financing costs during the period as net borrowing declined, it said. ($1 = 102.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Susan Fenton)