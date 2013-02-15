FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's EABL says H1 profit falls on high financing costs
February 15, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya's EABL says H1 profit falls on high financing costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - East African Breweries posted on Friday a 13 percent fall in pretax profit for the first half ended December, which the company said was due to a massive jump in financing costs

The company, which is controlled by Britain’s Diageo , said profits fell to 5.80 billion shillings ($66.40 million). Revenues rose 10 percent during the six-month period to 30.63 billion shillings.

Financing costs rose 221 percent to 2.1 billion shillings after the company borrowed 19 billion shillings to buy a 20 percent stake in Kenya Breweries limited.

