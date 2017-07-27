FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 4:23 PM / an hour ago

Kenya's East African Breweries full year after tax profit up 6 pct

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's East African Breweries said net profit for the year through June rose 6 percent to 8.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($81.89 million), helped by reduced operating costs and a slight rise in sales.

The brewer, controlled by Britain's Diageo, said in a statement on Thursday that net sales rose 2 percent, while it saved 2.3 billion shillings in operating costs during the period. ($1 = 103.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)

