FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Softbank to buy eAccess for $2.6 billion - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 1, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Softbank to buy eAccess for $2.6 billion - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of subscribers at Softbank and eAccess, KDDI in paragraph 5)

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s No.3 mobile carrier Softbank Corp plans to buy smaller wireless company eAccess Ltd through a share swap in a deal valued at just under 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on its Website.

The deal would bring Softbank within striking distance of No.2 mobile carrier KDDI Corp in terms of cellphone users and help lower network infrastructure costs to support Apple Inc iPhones, which both Softbank and KDDI supply in Japan.

Neither Softbank or eAccess was immediately available for comment. Softbank said it would hold a news conference at 0800 GMT.

Shares in eAccess jumped 26.1 percent on the Tokyo bourse after the Nikkei report and prompted a trading suspension. Softbank shares closed 1.8 percent lower.

Softbank and eAccess together had signed up 34.3 million users, just shy of KDDI’s 35.9 million, as of the end of August.

$1 = 77.8000 Japanese yen Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson and Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.