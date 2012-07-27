FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus delays A350 after production glitch
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 5:22 AM / in 5 years

Airbus delays A350 after production glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus delayed the introduction of its newest passenger jet, the carbon-composite A350, as parent EADS unveiled better-than-expected second-quarter earnings lifted by resilient demand for its existing range of jetliners.

The three-month delay follows a glitch in wing production and pushes first delivery of the all-new A350 -- Airbus’ answer to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- into the second half of 2014, with a charge of 124 million euros ($152.52 million).

The A350 will now be delivered in the second half of 2014, EADS said in a statement with its second-quarter results on Friday that also included an improved EADS profit target for the year.

Presenting his first results since stepping up from the Airbus unit to become head of Europe’s largest aerospace company in June, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said the new management would focus on executing projects and building a global profile.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.