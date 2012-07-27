Airbus delays A350 after production glitch

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus delayed the introduction of its newest passenger jet, the carbon-composite A350, as parent EADS unveiled better-than-expected second-quarter earnings lifted by resilient demand for its existing range of jetliners.

The three-month delay follows a glitch in wing production and pushes first delivery of the all-new A350 -- Airbus’ answer to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- into the second half of 2014, with a charge of 124 million euros ($152.52 million).

The A350 will now be delivered in the second half of 2014, EADS said in a statement with its second-quarter results on Friday that also included an improved EADS profit target for the year.

Presenting his first results since stepping up from the Airbus unit to become head of Europe’s largest aerospace company in June, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said the new management would focus on executing projects and building a global profile.