October 4, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

EADS chief says open to talks on job guarantees in BAE merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders is prepared to talk about guarantees for jobs and production sites in a planned merger of the company with Britain’s BAE Systems, he told Germany’s Bild daily on Thursday.

“I am so convinced about our project that I am ready to talk about attractive job and site guarantees which I could not consider for EADS,” he said in an interview, adding a merged company offered the best opportunities for German jobs.

Enders also said he saw no advantage for Germany if the state were to buy a stake in the planned merged aerospace giant, saying it would cost billions of euros of taxpayers’ money.

“On export markets, especially in the United States and Asia, we would be at a competitive disadvantage if we were to give the impression of being a company directed by governments,” he said.

Enders is trying to convince politicians in Germany, France and Britain to back the deal, but national and political interests are presenting major hurdles.

