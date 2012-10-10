Germany declines to comment on EADS-BAE merger talks

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government declined to comment on talks on a planned merger between European planemaker EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems as negotiations stalled before a deadline on Wednesday.

“Both companies have until 1700 British time to say whether they want to continue the talks, to seek an extension with the UK Takeover Panel. I am not going to comment,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

The companies were aiming to create the world’s biggest arms and aerospace group.