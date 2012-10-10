FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Best for Germany if EADS stays independent - German official
October 10, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Best for Germany if EADS stays independent - German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s industrial interests are best served if planemaker EADS remains independent, Deputy Economy Minister Peter Hintze said on Wednesday after merger talks between EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems collapsed.

“I think that Germany’s industrial interests in a strong value chain from research to development and on through to industrial production are best guaranteed in this (independent) form,” Peter Hintze, also Germany’s official in charge of aerospace policy, told Spiegel Online.

He also said the strength of EADS lay in close cooperation between Germany and France.

