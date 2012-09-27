FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German minister thinks more time needed for EADS/BAE talks
#Industrials
September 27, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

German minister thinks more time needed for EADS/BAE talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Thursday he believed more time would be needed beyond an Oct. 10 deadline to discuss a proposed merger between EADS and BAE Systems to create an aerospace and defence giant.

“Perhaps we need more time. It depends on the answers for our questions and so I think we need more time,” de Maiziere told reporters in Nicosia, where he held talks on the merger with his French and British counterparts on Wednesday evening, on the sidelines of a European Union defence ministers’ meeting.

Describing the discussions as “constructive”, he said: “This is a complex situation, there are a lot of questions and conditions, nothing has (been) decided yet.”

