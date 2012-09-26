FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German deputy min warns of too much politics in EADS-BAE merger
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

German deputy min warns of too much politics in EADS-BAE merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A new merged company of EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems should be subject to less political influence than has been the case in the past with Airbus parent EADS, German Deputy Economy Minister Hans-Joachim Otto said on Wednesday.

Speaking after EADS boss Tom Enders briefed a German parliamentary committee, Otto also said that a valuation ratio of 60-40 for EADS and BAE respectively appeared at first glance to be disadvantageous to EADS.

Although there was some time pressure in the decision over the planned aerospace and defence deal, the priority was to make sure the deliberations over the merger were rigorous, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.