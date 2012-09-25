FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS, BAE discuss new ratio in merger - sources
September 25, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

EADS, BAE discuss new ratio in merger - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Airbus parent EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems are discussing changing the 60-40 ratio of a possible deal in favour of more weighting for EADS shareholders, two people familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

“The ratio could be changed up to 3 percentage points in favour of EADS”, an EADS advisor said, while another person even said a change of 3-5 percentage points in favour of EADS was possible.

EADS was not immediately available for comment. BAE Systems declined to comment.

The German government on Monday set out a list of reservations over the deal in a government paper, including that a 70:30 ratio would be a more accurate valuation.

