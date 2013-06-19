FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS says window closed for new BAE merger attempt
June 19, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 4 years

EADS says window closed for new BAE merger attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - European aerospace group EADS said on Wednesday the window for a merger with BAE Systems was “closed”.

“Considerations about a deal with BAE are water under the bridge; we have said this time and again, the window is closed,” EADS chief spokesman Rainer Ohler said.

The two companies abandoned plans to forge the world’s largest defence company in October amid German opposition.

The Financial Times reported in the headline of an article on Wednesday that EADS had left the door open to a new merger attempt with Europe’s largest defence group.

