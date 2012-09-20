Politics may stifle promise of BAE/EADS merger - investors

* Govt stakeholders seen jeopardising corporate interests

* Shareholders struggle to see deal logic without big savings

By Sinead Cruise

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British defence firm BAE Systems and Europe’s EADS face a future tarnished by political interference if their proposed $45 billion merger goes ahead, stifling the earnings prospects of two companies better left alone, shareholders told Reuters.

Half a dozen investors in both firms said they feared a combined entity would struggle to function under the shackles of many self-interested stakeholders, including the French, British, German and Spanish governments.

These worries are forcing some to consider offloading some of their stock or severing ties with the companies altogether.

“Whether or not it can function as a commercial enterprise will depend on national government willingness to stand back,” one top 40 investor in EADS said. “The history and origins of EADS and the sensitivity of BAE’s U.S. exposure make this a very challenging proposition.”

This investor, and three of his fund manager peers, put the probability of the deal happening at less than 50 percent, citing scepticism that the four governments will agree to a union that has raised questions about national security and could hit jobs in their respective countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to discuss the matter with French President Francois Hollande on Saturday.

Investors are still reeling from the shock news last week that the London-listed arms manufacturer and the European civil aviation specialist were in early talks to create a global defence and aerospace giant to compete with the likes of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

The share prices of both BAE and EADS tumbled immediately after the announcement, and sentiment towards a merger has continued to curdle since, with investors growing increasingly confused about the logic of the deal.

Four of the investors contacted by Reuters said BAE - which is striving to offset dwindling demand for weapons from key government clients - had far more to gain from a merger with EADS, which has built a thriving business in Airbus after years of heavy investment.

Neil Wilkinson, senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, a top 40 EADS investor, said the match was ill-starred and destined to hurt both firms in the long run.

All but one of the shareholders said they thought EADS’ institutional investors would reject the basic deal terms, which would see 40 percent of the combined company owned by BAE - a figure too high to compensate the Franco-German-Spanish backers for unwelcome exposure to the flagging defence sector.

But because EADS is tightly controlled by a shareholder pact linking France, Germany’s Daimler and French media firm Lagardere, smaller investors who do not agree with these power brokers face a stark choice: either acquiesce or sell out.

Under British stock market rules, the two companies have until Oct. 10 to announce whether they plan to go ahead.

In the meantime, executives at both firms are staging an international charm offensive to win round unconvinced fund managers, many of whom are still smarting about the leaked merger talks and the dearth of information that has left them trading in a vacuum.

All six investors told Reuters that they were disappointed that management couldn’t keep plans under wraps until a comprehensive merger plan could be communicated to the market, a move which might have spared them the painful losses on their holdings.

EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders published an upbeat memo to staff on the progress of the “bold” plan on Wednesday, in which he described discussions with governments as “constructive and advanced” and declared that the two companies were highly complementary with “very little overlap”.

But the attempt to reassure worried stakeholders has backfired badly for Enders from the point of view of shareholders, who want to see quick financial rewards for backing such a complex, and risky, merger.

One investor said savings in excess of 500 million pounds could be made over the longer term, but governments would inevitably clash over where those cuts could be made.

Others were even less optimistic.

“There aren’t really any synergies. If there are genuine cost synergies between two companies, then that is generally the strongest reason to do M&A,” one investor said. “Read the academic research, doing it for growth hardly ever works.”