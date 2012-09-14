FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed says EADS-BAE tests Pentagon opposition to big mergers
September 14, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Lockheed says EADS-BAE tests Pentagon opposition to big mergers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The possible merger of EADS and BAE Systems could test the Pentagon’s current position frowning upon further consolidation at the top tier of the weapons industry, Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive Robert Stevens said on Friday.

“It might be an early test of whether the unfavorability of consolidation at that tier would in fact be changing or evolving and of course industry will be watching that,” Stevens told a Morgan Stanley investor conference in New York.

He said both EADS and BAE would likely be seen as large prime contractors and the Defense Department’s position had been to view such tie-ups unfavorably. At the same time, he said, further declines in demand could prompt a change in that view.

“Right now by policy I don’t see the prospects for any consolidation opportunities at the top tier but if the future were to suggest demand were declining I’d certainly think that would be revisited,” Stevens said.

The Lockheed executive said he expected a “very public review” of the merger on both sides of the Atlantic, given the complexity of the deal. He said the deal would be challenging for any leadership team, and it was not immediately clear where the synergies would emerge.

Asked if Lockheed was interested in pursuing its own mergers at the top tier, Stevens said his company was pleased with its current portfolio after 30 acquisitions over the past decade and was “pretty happy” to let EADS push through the test case.

He said Lockheed was taking steps to prepare for a more competitive environment, including trimming its workforce by 18 percent and cutting overhead costs across the company by billions of dollars.

“We’ll be ready for the competition if it occurs,” he said.

