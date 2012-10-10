FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EADS-BAE will not ask for more merger talks - sources
October 10, 2012

UPDATE 1-EADS-BAE will not ask for more merger talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Sophie Sassard

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - EADS and BAE Systems will not ask for an extension to their merger talks on Wednesday, sources close to the negotiations said, calling an end - for now - to a plan to create the world’s largest defence and aerospace company.

“We will not be filing for an extension. It’s over,” one of the sources said.

The two companies had until 1600 GMT to ask for an extension to the talks, which have come up against fierce governmental opposition as France and Germany sought to maintain control while Britain wanted less state ownership.

