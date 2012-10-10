FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS-BAE talks ongoing, decision later-French govt
October 10, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

EADS-BAE talks ongoing, decision later-French govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Talks are still ongoing between Germany, France and the UK regarding a proposal to merge European aerospace and defence group EADS with Britain’s BAE Systems, France’s government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“Talks are ongoing. A decision is to be announced later today,” Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told a weekly media briefing.

EADS and BAE have until 1600 GMT to say whether they are ditching plans to create the world’s biggest aerospace and arms group or asking UK regulators for more time.

