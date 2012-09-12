FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS, BAE Systems in advanced merger talks - sources
September 12, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

EADS, BAE Systems in advanced merger talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s EADS, the parent of Airbus, and Britain’s BAE Systems Plc are in advanced discussions about a merger, two sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

A merger of the two European aerospace companies would not be expected to raise antitrust concerns in the United States given the modest amount of U.S. military revenues generated by EADS, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

They said a merger has been under discussion for several months, spurred in large part by declining defense spending in Europe and the United States.

Later, BAE and EADS confirmed that they were in talks to form a dual-listed company.

