Bavaria signals could give in on EADS HQ -paper

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - The German state of Bavaria, where parts of European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company’s (EADS) headquarters are located, has signalled it is easing its opposition to moving the company’s headquarters to Toulouse in France.

In its Friday edition, the Handelsblatt newspaper quoted Bavaria’s premier Horst Seehofer as saying he would agree to a relocation if EADS at the same time created more jobs in Bavaria.

“Of course we want the headquarters in Ottobrunn (near Munich) and that as much as possible of EADS is and remains in Bavaria,” Seehofer told the newspaper.

But EADS CEO-designate Tom Enders will “have to be able to shape EADS to the degree that is necessary to lead the company successfully”, he added.

EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois earlier this month defended plans by his German designated successor, Tom Enders, to refocus more of the group’s activities near Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, despite some misgivings in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

EADS is now run from Ottobrunn near Munich in the state of Bavaria and from Paris. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)