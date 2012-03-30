FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bavaria signals could give in on EADS HQ -paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 30, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 6 years ago

Bavaria signals could give in on EADS HQ -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - The German state of Bavaria, where parts of European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company’s (EADS) headquarters are located, has signalled it is easing its opposition to moving the company’s headquarters to Toulouse in France.

In its Friday edition, the Handelsblatt newspaper quoted Bavaria’s premier Horst Seehofer as saying he would agree to a relocation if EADS at the same time created more jobs in Bavaria.

“Of course we want the headquarters in Ottobrunn (near Munich) and that as much as possible of EADS is and remains in Bavaria,” Seehofer told the newspaper.

But EADS CEO-designate Tom Enders will “have to be able to shape EADS to the degree that is necessary to lead the company successfully”, he added.

EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois earlier this month defended plans by his German designated successor, Tom Enders, to refocus more of the group’s activities near Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, despite some misgivings in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

EADS is now run from Ottobrunn near Munich in the state of Bavaria and from Paris. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.