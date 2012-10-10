FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says EADS-BAE decision in companies' hands
October 10, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

UK says EADS-BAE decision in companies' hands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British Defence Minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday a decision on a proposed merger between EADS and BAE was in the companies hands and that the government was awaiting their verdict.

“We are waiting for an announcement from the companies - the companies are dealing with it now,” Hammond told Reuters when asked about the proposed merger.

“They had a board meeting yesterday afternoon evening. We are waiting to hear their announcement which I understand has to come today,” he said. “It is not for me to say who is doing what - it is the companies that now have the decision in their hands.”

He declined further comment.

