EADS CEO sees more defence industry consolidation
March 21, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

EADS CEO sees more defence industry consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of European aerospace firm EADS, Tom Enders, said on Thursday he believed more consolidation would take place in the defence industry.

“I think there will be more consolidation happening, but we had one prominent example last year where industry tried to provide some meaningful consolidation and politics interfered,” Enders said, speaking at the European Defence Agency’s annual conference.

He was referring to last year’s failed $45 billion merger between EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems. The deal, which would have created a European defence and aerospace giant, collapsed in the face of political obstacles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
