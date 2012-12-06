FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler gets 1.66 bln eur from EADS stake sale
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 6, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Daimler gets 1.66 bln eur from EADS stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker Daimler reaped proceeds of 1.66 billion euros ($2.17 billion) from the sale of its 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace group EADS, which it will put back into its business.

“We will invest the proceeds of the sale into the global growth of our divisions, our products and the extension of our technological leadership,” Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber said in a statement on Thursday, confirming the company would not return the cash to shareholders.

The company sold 61.1 million EADS shares to investors at a price of 27.23 euros each. The placement was oversubscribed, according to Daimler.

Daimler had previously said it aims to reduce its remaining stake of 7.5 percent in EADS, but would not sell any more shares for a period of six months.

$1 = 0.7652 euros Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.