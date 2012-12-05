FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to reduce EADS stake, sell some shares to KfW
December 5, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Daimler to reduce EADS stake, sell some shares to KfW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German carmaker will sell some of its shares in EADS to German state-owned development bank KfW as part of an overall reduction of its 15 percent stake in the European aerospace group.

“Daimler intends to reduce its equity interest in EADS before the end of 2012 and in this context will sell some of its EADS shares to KfW, among others,” Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday.

Daimler has previously stated its plans to sell 7.5 percent in EADS by the end of December.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

