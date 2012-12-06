EADS EGM scheduled for Q1 - source

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - EADS will call an extraordinary general meeting in the first quarter of next year to seek approval of a planned overhaul of its shareholders structure, a source at the German economy ministry said on Thursday.

Nations in EADS on Wednesday agreed on the biggest shake-up of the European aerospace group since it was founded over a decade ago, opting after years of uneasy cohabitation to put its board and most of its shares beyond public control. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan)