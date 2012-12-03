FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KfW to buy 4.8 pct in EADS -Austrian cartel office
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 3, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

KfW to buy 4.8 pct in EADS -Austrian cartel office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s state controlled bank KfW plans to buy a 4.8 percent indirect stake in aerospace company EADS from a investor consortium known as Dedalus, Austria’s cartel office said on Monday.

The consortium made up of private financial institutes and German public sector owners, including KfW, holds a stake in EADS equivalent to 7.5 percent, for which Daimler controls the voting rights.

KfW will buy a 65 percent stake in the holding firm, Dedalus GmbH & Co KGaA, the Austrian competition authorities said on Monday. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.