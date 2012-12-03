KfW to buy 4.8 pct in EADS -Austrian cartel office

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s state controlled bank KfW plans to buy a 4.8 percent indirect stake in aerospace company EADS from a investor consortium known as Dedalus, Austria’s cartel office said on Monday.

The consortium made up of private financial institutes and German public sector owners, including KfW, holds a stake in EADS equivalent to 7.5 percent, for which Daimler controls the voting rights.

KfW will buy a 65 percent stake in the holding firm, Dedalus GmbH & Co KGaA, the Austrian competition authorities said on Monday. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)