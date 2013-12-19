UPDATE 1-EADS says 300 mln euros savings not enough at defence arm

* Declines to give figure for benefits

* Market for defence, space division will be outside Europe (Adds more comments, background on restructuring)

MUNICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cost-cutting measures at the defence and space arm of EADS will have to bring far more benefits than 300 million euros ($412.88 million) a year analysts have estimated, the designated head of the new division said.

“It will simply not be enough,” Bernhard Gerwert told journalists at an event in Munich on Wednesday evening, saying that 300 million euros, a savings level that analysts see as reachable, was a drop in the ocean compared to the business’s targeted turnover of 15 billion.

But Gerwert, head of EADS’s defence division and designated chief executive of the new Airbus Defence and Space division, declined to give a figure for the benefits.

EADS, the parent of planemaker Airbus, came under fire earlier this month from shareholders France and Germany over plans to cut 5,800 jobs, but it has said that ignoring weak defence and space markets would have put even more jobs at risk.

“If we did not act today maybe we would come into a difficult situation in the next years,” Gerwert said.

Gerwert said its space business in Europe will be stable but see no real growth, while defence will most probably decline.

“The market for us will be, must be, outside Europe,” he said.

Revenue from its Eurofighter jet will probably halve by 2018, he said, adding the jet will be offered at lower prices to try to boost orders.

When asked whether the A400M airlifter, which EADS has described as a burden after cost overruns and delays, might also have to be offered at a lower price, designated sales chief of Airbus Defence and Space Christian Scherer said: “That may have to be one of the consequences.”

Founded in 2000 from a merger of French, German and Spanish aerospace activities, EADS will rename itself Airbus in 2014, reflecting the importance of the plane making activities. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Jane Merriman)