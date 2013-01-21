FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EADS says 2012 sales, EBIT improved significantly
#Industrials
January 21, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EADS says 2012 sales, EBIT improved significantly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - European aerospace and defence group EADS achieved a “very significant improvement” in revenue and operating profit in 2012, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Monday.

“All four of our divisions have delivered good performances in 2012, all exceeding our objectives,” he said in a speech at a New Year media event.

The company, whose businesses include planemaker Airbus, space division Astrium, defence arm Cassidian and helicopter unit Eurocopter, is due to publish its full-year results on Feb. 27.

EADS in November, when it reported its results for the first nine months of the year, had forecast that full-year revenue would grow more than 10 percent and that earnings before interest, tax non-recurring charges (EBIT) would reach around 2.7 billion euros, against 1.8 billion in 2011.

For the first nine months of 2012, EADS reported revenue rose 14 percent to 37.3 billion euros ($49.67 billion), with EBIT increasing to 1.9 billion from 1.1 billion a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
