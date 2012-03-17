Eurocopter to expand production in Germany -CEO

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Eurocopter, the world’s largest maker of helicopters for civilian use, plans to expand its production in Germany, German weekly magazine Wirtschafts Woche reported, citing Chief Executive Lutz Bertling.

“We are doing research for the next generation of especially environmentally friendly helicopters in Germany. And we are also talking to the governments of Bavaria and Germany about support for a new civil programme,” the magazine cited Bertling as saying in an interview, without providing further details.

Bertling, who is also on the management board of Eurocopter parent EADS, said the company was investing 100 million euros ($132 million) in a new development centre at its German base in Donauwoerth.

Eurocopter makes the Tiger attack helicopter, as well as the NH90 family of military helicopters. Its civilian-use range includes the Ecureuil, Dauphin and Super Puma families.