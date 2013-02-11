FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EADS unit could face FBI probe over Saudi deal - report
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 11, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

EADS unit could face FBI probe over Saudi deal - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The FBI is investigating allegations of corruption involving a British unit of aerospace group EADS over a contract in Saudi Arabia for the UK’s Ministy of Defence, the Financial Times said on Monday.

U.S. authorities have yet to decide whether to launch an investigation against the unit, GPT Special Management Systems, the paper said.

A spokesman for EADS said the company had not been contacted by the FBI.

The newspaper said the FBI had interviewed a witness and acquired documents in connection with allegations that GPT, which sells communication equipment to the Saudi National Guard through the UK defence ministry, bribed Saudi officials.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.