Germany frees 1.6 bln euros for KfW's EADS stake purchase plan
October 25, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Germany frees 1.6 bln euros for KfW's EADS stake purchase plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The German parliament’s budget committee has released 1.6 billion euros for German state-owned development bank KfW to push ahead with its plan to buy a stake in EADS from Daimler <DAIG n.DE>, according to committee members.

Germany plans to quickly purchase a stake in EADS to preserve its influence over the aerospace group, fearing that Daimler could unload shares it holds in the company on the open market, a document obtained by Reuters showed.

Under current plans by the German economy ministry, KfW will increase its EADS stake to 13 percent from 1 percent in two steps to be carried out by the end of this year.

