Germany to take bigger stake in EADS -paper

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The German government will increase its stake in European aerospace group EADS to 12 percent this year, more than planned, a German paper reported.

Along with a stake of 7.5 percent it has agreed to buy from Daimler, the government will acquire a further 4.5 percent from the Dedalus consortium belonging to private banks, Financial Times Deutschland reported, without citing sources.

The deal is already prepared and will be carried out via state-controlled development bank KfW, FTD said in an advance copy of an article to be published in its Friday edition.

A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry declined to comment on the report on Thursday. An EADS spokesman in Germany also declined to comment, saying it was a matter for the shareholders.

Such a move by the government may well add to tensions over site locations at the group, the parent of aircraft maker Airbus, which has already warned Germany it will not tolerate meddling.

EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois earlier this month defended plans by his designated successor, Tom Enders, to refocus more of the group’s activities near Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, despite misgivings in part of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere and the French state. It was plagued in its early years both by tensions between French and German interests and by in-fighting within the French camp. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Florian Ibruegger; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)