FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Econmin says Germany must be equal of France in EADS
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 10:52 AM / in 5 years

German Econmin says Germany must be equal of France in EADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany wants to remain an equal partner of France in EADS, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday, adding that the proposed super-merger between the European defence company and Britain’s BAE did not fail because of Berlin.

“We have an interest in remaining always on an equal level with our French partners in this company,” Roesler said at a news conference on the German economy.

Asked about Berlin’s role in the failed supermerger between EADS and BAE, he said it was important to note that Berlin was not the reason for collapse of the deal.

“I have the impression that a possible merger failed not because of differences between Germany and Britain or France and Britain, but because of differences between the French partners and potential British partners,” Roesler said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.