France wants regular briefings from EADS chief -adviser

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande has asked the chief executive of EADS to give regular reports on the company’s activities to government ministers, a French presidential adviser said on Wednesday.

EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders met Hollande on Wednesday morning.

“It was a very frank discussion which lasted an hour,” the official said.

“The president asked Tom Enders to give a regular account of his actions to the economy and defence ministers, around every eight months.”

The comments came after EADS said its shareholders had agreed a new shareholder structure that will prevent government shareholders wielding a veto except on certain security matters.