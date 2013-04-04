Merrill Lynch places 1.15 pct of EADS for 380 million euros

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Merrill Lynch International has sold 1.15 percent of European aerospace firm EADS through an accelerated bookbuilding for 380 million euros ($488 million), or 39.75 euros per share, according to a Spanish regulatory filing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Spain’s State Industrial Holding Company (SEPI) said it had cut its stake in EADS to 4.2 percent from 5.41 percent. A spokesman for SEPI on Thursday declined to say if the Merrill Lynch bookbuilding was on its behalf. ($1 = 0.7783 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)