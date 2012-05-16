EADS takes 158 mln eur A380 wing cracks charge

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Airbus parent EADS took a charge of 158 million euros connected with wing cracks on the A380 superjumbo as it posted better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday, buoyed by resilient demand for commercial aircraft and civil helicopters.

Europe’s largest aerospace company said it had found a solution to recent cracks on components inside the wings of the world’s largest passenger jet, but said the work was more complicated than first thought, prompting the provision.

It maintained a delivery target of 30 A380s in 2012, noting this was becoming “more challenging”, while warning work on the wings would eat into the reduction of A380 losses in 2012-13.

EADS first-quarter operating profit doubled to 480 million euros ($613.2 million) as revenue climbed 16 percent to 11.4 billion.

Analysts were on average expecting operating profit of 371 million euros on revenue of 10.64 billion, according to a poll conducted on behalf of Reuters.

EADS maintained its financial objectives for 2012.